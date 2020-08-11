Beams has just teamed up with Arc'Teryx for a new collaboration.

Creating a smart batch of outdoor-friendly items, this new drop follows up their high-tech bag collab we saw in February. The latest release sees the Zeta SL jacket, Atom AR hoodie, Aro22 backpack and, Mantis 2 side bag move to the forefront of the arsenal. The finer details of the Zeta SL jacket come in waterproof nylon shell and articulated construction. Logos can also be spotted on the right arm. The jacket boasts sleek and tonal zippers, with a two-way central closure giving added room for manoeuvre.

The Atom AR hoodie, Aro22 backpack, and Mantis 2 side bag are patterned with the Beams and Arc'Teryx logos, with hi-tech fabrics being introduced for maximum functionality. Each piece in the capsule features a black colour palette, with Beams' signature orange complimenting the finer logo details.

Have a closer look at the Beams x Arc'Teryx collaboration below and head to the Beams store to grab yours.