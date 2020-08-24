Aimé Leon Dore's Fall/Winter 2020 campaign, dubbed "the World's Borough," is out now.

On Monday, Queens, New York-based brand—founded back in 2014 by Teddy Santis—unveiled a new video made in collaboration with Harrison Boyce. As seen above and below, the new clip features a number of surprise pop-ins, including appearances by Jadakiss and Smoke DZA.

Aimé Leon Dore was recently named by Complex as one of the best brands of 2020 (so far), joining Brain Dead, Dior, Nike, Telfar, Louis Vuitton, and others in the assortment of creative voices who’ve released stellar work in the first half of the year.

Back in January, the brand unveiled a collaboration with Porsche centered on the 964 Carrera 4 911. That partnership focused on a campaign crafted around a one-of-one edition of the coveted automobile that included reupholstered interior using sunflower leather from Schott and Loro Piana's houndstooth, a notable reference to Aimé Leon Dore.