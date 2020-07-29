Will Smith's brand Bel-Air Athletics is launching a new collection dubbed Summer Hoops in celebration of the return of the NBA.

A key piece of the new collection, which is now available via the official Bel-Air Athletics site, is the Official Bel-Air Academy Basketball Jersey. As longtime fans will have already spotted by the time this article goes live, the jersey's design is inspired by the classic yellow pieces worn by Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Other Summer Hoops items include the Bel-Air Academy Paisley Basketball Jersey and the Holcombe Rucker Warm-Up Suit. Prices range from $65 to $130. Below, see additional images of the new collection, and click here for more info.

Image via Bel-Air Athletics

Smith's Bel-Air Athletics—self-touted as a streetwear brand crafted in celebration of "the love of competition, the inclusiveness of manhood, and the stories, styles, and culture born out of sport"—previously released limited edition collections in 2019 that also took design inspiration from the actor's Fresh Prince era.