Tommy Jeans just revealed a sparkling new collection with A Bathing Ape which sees a fresh capsule bursting with a classic denim energy, complemented by the undeniable BAPE vibrancy that we all love.

The collaboarative project draws inspiration from the golden days of '90s street style. Keeping the capsule nostalgic with a hint of millennial, the two giants in their respective fields have created new polo shirts, denim jackets, T-shirts, footwear and subtle accessories that come in to spice up all outfits.

The collection takes on a red, white and blue color palette as Tommy tap into their hip-hop feels with one of the best collaborative capsules of the year.

Take a closer look at the new Tommy Jeans x A Bathing Ape collection below and head over to the Tommy website to grab your favourite pieces on July 11.