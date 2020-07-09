The North Face have just supplied their latest drop, and Christmas has come early with a new capsule looking fit for fall/winter 2020.

This new collection sees TNF partner with the Japanese material manufacturer Kawanda Leather, who helped to design the leather details within the capsule. Stand-out items include the impressive Brooks Range Parka, blending the dynamics of hike-ready attire and street style, and the classic Baffin Jacket, which adopts a new vibe as a bigger silhouette. Other items include comfortable crew-neck sweaters and t-shirts for a casual feel.

As one of the most exciting North Face capsules to drop this year, have a closer peep of the latest North Face installment below and head to The North Face website to get your pieces on July 14.