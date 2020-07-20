Designer Christian Cowan took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to try and figure out why a sample dress he had allegedly sent to Khloé Kardashian to borrow was being sold on the Kardashian Kloset website. "Why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website?," Cowan asked. "We've emailed 3 times and had no response."

It appears that the dress is no longer part of Khloé's collection, which could suggest that the disagreement has since been resolved. However, this doesn't answer the question regarding how Cowen's runway sample ended up on the site in the first place.

While it would be easy to cling to the narrative that Khloé or the Kardashian family were trying to make some fast money off the dress, it's worth exploring the possibility that there could've been a mix-up between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her stylist, as one commenter suggested.

“The dress was gifted to her through her stylist without a mention of a loan and it was never asked to be returned,” an insider told Page Six.

Cowan's dress was being sold on Kardashian Kloset for $1,300, while a similar style in his Spring/Summer 2020 Collection with tie-dye print is currently available for $1,950.