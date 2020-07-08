Odds are, you likely burned a few holes in your T-shirts from setting off fireworks or squirted ketchup on your freshest drip after gobbling one glizzy too many this past Fourth of July weekend. Don't worry, we got new gear to keep your summer fits looking right. This week our favorite brands have dropped fresh new T-shirts, shoes, jewelry, and more. Supreme is gearing up to release its latest collaboration with Vans this Thursday. Following the release of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Who Decides War has teamed up with the late rapper's estate to drop new merch. Meanwhile, brands like Better Gift Shop are taking nostalgic trips back to the 2000s era of New York City streetwear and Tommy Hilfiger is collaborating with AAPE by A Bathing Ape.

Check out details on how to cop these drops, and more from brands like Wacko Maria, Aries, and AWGE in this week's best style releases.

Better Gift Shop x Red Tops

Release Date: July 11

Where to Buy It: Select Dover Street Market Stores

Price: TBD

Better Gift Shop's latest collaboration cracks open the vault and bring back some early 2000s New York City streetwear. Red Tops was a clothing brand conceived by graffiti artist Fanta IRAK. The brand's T-shirts were briefly sold in stores like Colette, Alife, and aNYthing, but were originally handed out exclusively to Fanta's friends and family. One streetwear blog post from 2006 describes the brand's impact the best: "Walking round NYC you'll see a few Red Tops tees, but you'll know that if that person is wearing one, they must be someone." Two T-shirts with Red Tops logos, one T-shirt with a "Better" logo by Fanta, and a T-shirt featuring scanned images of a rare Red Tops zine will be available. Vintage Red Tops T-shirts from Avi Gold's archive will also be up for sale.

Supreme x Vans

Release Date: July 7

Where to Buy It: supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

Supreme is set to release its seasonal Vans collaboration this week. The collab features Supreme's latest take on the SK8-Hi Pro and Slip-On Pro. Each will be available in two colorways inspired by Supreme's "Hole Punch' Denim Trucker Jacket that was released earlier this season.

Pop Smoke x Who Decides War

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: shop.realpopsmoke.com

Price: $55-$80

Pop Smoke merch designed by Who Decides War is now available. This merch capsule arrives a week after the late New York rapper released his posthumous debut album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. T-Shirts and hoodies featuring portraits of Pop Smoke and "Woo" stars are now available for pre-order.

AWGE Rave T-Shirts

Release Date: July 8

Where to Buy It: Selfridges London and selfridges.com

Price: TBD

AWGE is releasing T-shirts, hoodies, and long sleeve shirts inspired by rave culture. The collection will exclusively be available at Selfridges.

Aries x Hillier Bartley

Release Date: July 7

Where to Buy It: ariesarise.com & hillierbartley.com

Price: £75-£125 ($94-$156)

Aries has collaborated with the London-based luxury brand Hillier Bartley for a charm jewelery collection. The drop features seven different charms that can be paired with Hillier Bartley’s 14K gold plated paper clip earring or gold chain necklace. The charms include a roman column, pentagram, key, shuriken, phallus, ring pull, and a co-branded Aries' temple piece featuring Hillier Bartley's bunny.

Camp High T-Shirts

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: camphigh.com

Price: $45

Camp High returns with T-shirts inspired by kaleidoscopes and Alejandro Jodorowsky's surreal '70s fantasy film The Holy Mountain. Caps, shorts, and hoodies with the brand's psychedelic graphics are also available.

Tommy Hilfiger x AAPE

Release Date: July 11

Where to Buy It: Hong Kong AAPE Stores in Times Square & Langham Place.

Price: TBD

Tommy Hilfiger's Tommy Jeans line will collaborate with A Bathing Ape's AAPE line for an exclusive collaboration. It revisits iconic Tommy Jean pieces from the '90s and feature polo shirts, denim jackets, T-shirts, footwear, and other accessories with AAPE's bold graphics. Currently, the collaboration is only set to release at AAPE stores in Hong Kong. However, Tommy Jeans' United Kingdom website suggests that an online release will be arriving in Europe.

Wacko Maria x Sublime

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: wackomaria-paradisetokyo.jp

Price: 13,200円-36 300円 ($120-$337)

Wacko Maria's latest collaboration features the work of the '90s Ska Punk band Sublime. The Japanese clothing brand has released Hawaiian shirts and T-shirts with the band's iconic art.