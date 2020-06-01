Several luxury shops in New York City had display glass broken and items lifted over the weekend.

And while those obsessed with pitiful efforts at disparaging protesters at large will likely latch onto such developments and attempt to use them to further some increasingly tired "looters" narrative bullshit, doing so most certainly misses the whole goddamn point.

Per social media footage, particularly the thread excerpted below from @_TheCivilRight, several spots, including StockX and G-Star RAW, were hit over the weekend. Other retailers shown in footage include Dolce & Gabbana, Coach, Chanel, Versace, Dior, Prada, Rolex, and more:

For additional photos and more, check Jason Thome's Instagram Story updates.

As protests continue nationwide after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, many of the usual patterns of missing-the-point news coverage have erupted, including criticism from those who fail (likely intentionally) to empathize with the desire to dismantle everything from luxury establishments to Confederacy-honoring statues. Others, meanwhile, fear that some practices could be used by the Powers That Be to further clamp down on intended protest-stifling measures such as city curfews and more.

Furthermore, some outlets are still resorting to the kind of news coverage called out below:

Derek Chauvin, one of four fired officers from the Minneapolis Police Department, was arrested and charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death. At the time of this writing, calls continue for the remaining officers to face charges.

To help those arrested amid the protests, consider giving to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and/or these organizations.