Now that warmer temperatures are starting to come in, and more states are easing lockdown restrictions, it's the perfect time to refresh what's in your closet. This week, we got you covered with a slew of new releases from some of your favorite brands. Supreme is releasing a range of new sunglasses for the Spring season along with a new capsule collection centered around cult British club legend Leigh Bowery. Japanese clothing boutique The Apartment Tokyo is dropping a collaboration with New Balance that's perfect for trekking the great outdoors. Meanwhile, Palace is dropping an art collab of its own with cult French-Morrocan fashion designer, Jean Charles de Castelbajac.

Check out these style releases and others from brands like FENDI, Noon Goons, 40s & Shorties, Loewe, and more below.

The Apartment Tokyo x New Balance

Release Date: June 27

Where to Buy It: bettergiftshop.com, shop.doverstreetmarket.com, and at Dover Street Market Los Angeles' Kiosk Space.

Price: TBD

The Apartment Tokyo is a Japanese clothing boutique that is heavily inspired by '90s fashion and specializes in selling NYC-centric gear. The store has previously collaborated with outdoor clothing brands like Marmot to bring back Mammoth Parkas or "Biggie" coats. This week, The Apartment will release an exclusive New Balance 801 covered in Gore-Tex. The store's first collaboration with New Balance arrives in a yellow, black, blue, and red colorway inspired by the Toucan bird. The sneaker boasts ripstop and leather materials, bungee cord lacing, and a metal carabiner accessory. New Balance trail shorts are also available.

Noon Goons Icon Collection

Release Date: June 26

Where to Buy It: noongoons.com

Price: $189-$229

Noon Goons' Icon Collection includes minimalist staple pieces such as a relaxed fit sweatshirt, hoodie, zip hoodie, sweatpants, and more. All the pieces are garment-dyed and crafted out of heavyweight 100% cotton fleece.

Palace x Jean Charles de Castelbajac

Release Date: June 26

Where to Buy It: palaceskateboards.com

Price: TBD

Palace Skateboards is once again collaborating with the French-Moroccan artist and fashion designer Jean Charles de Castelbajac for another exclusive collaboration. Tri-Ferg hoodies, button-up shirts, knit crewneck sweaters, hats, and T-shirts all feature the artist's playful and surreal pop art.

Places + Faces Spring/Summer 2020

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: placesplusfaces.com

Price: £45.00-£110 ($55-$120)

The British streetwear brand Places+Faces has just released it's first drop for Spring/Summer 2020. Its first release this season includes T-shirts, bodysuits, crop tops, hoodies, bags, cardigans, and sweatpants. A standout is the faux leather pouch with an embroidered logo.

Supreme x Leigh Bowery

Release Date: June 25

Where to Buy It: supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

Supreme's latest artist collaboration is centered around Leigh Bowery, an Australian artist who became a seminal figure within London's club scene during the 1980s. Bowery's work will be featured on hoodies, T-shirts, and long-sleeve button shirts. A portion of the proceeds from this collection will be donated to Visual Aids, a New York City organization that assists artists living with HIV/AIDS. Three new styles of sunglasses will also be released by Supreme this week.

FENDI 'California Sky' Collection

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: fendi.com

Price: $220-$7,800

FENDI teams up with the California artist Joshua Vides for an exclusive Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Vides lends his unique black & white marker style to iconic FENDI stamps, logos and monograms. The collection includes sneakers, sandals, shirts, swim shorts, hats, T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and more. Standouts include an iconic FENDI Baguette bag with reworked detailing by Vides.

Loewe Divine Capsule Collection

Release Date: June 25

Where to Buy It: loewe.com

Price: TBD

LOEWE is collaborating with the LGBTQ+ icon Divine for a capsule collection that includes three T-shirts and a tote bag. Divine was well known for starring in iconic films such as John Waters' Pink Flamingos and Hairspray. Fifteen percent of the proceeds made off this collection be donated to Visual AIDS, an organization that utilizes art to fight HIV/AIDS, and to Baltimore Pride, a black-led LGBTQ+ organization based in Divine's hometown.

40s & Shorties Summer 2020

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: 40sandshorties.com

Price: $12-$160

40s & Shorties is back with its Summer 2020 collection. Tie-dye T-shirts, beach-inspired graphics, and trippy mushroom pieces make up for a solid Summer range. Standout pieces include a "Wallpaper" shirt with 40s & Shorties' unique and quirky sense of branding.