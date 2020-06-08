As part of the Black Lives Matter movement—which is currently making its rounds across the globe due to the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota—many influential and inspiring people have been doing their part to raise awareness and stand in solidarity.

Standing in a big way is A-Cold-Wall* and its founder, Samuel Ross, who has pledged £10,000 to organisations working on the BLM frontline, as well as an additional £25,000 to businesses with black owners. Sharing the news on Instagram, the British designer stated that existing brands or future start-ups should apply for grants of £2,500 each across a diverse range of areas.

Design, fashion, retail, engineering, science, tech, IT, education, arts, creative services, agriculture, farming, public administration and safety and food services workers are all eligible to apply—with further advancements set to be announced soon.

You can apply for a business grant via the email foundation@a-cold-wall.com. Samuel Ross and his team also stated that those who give the most information will be more likely to be granted the fund from himself and his team. Business plans are also encouraged to be shared in the applications.

See the full statement from A-Cold-Wall* below.