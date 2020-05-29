The North Face, a brand perfect for outdoor exploration, returns with their latest installment that takes inspiration from the iconic summits that tower far above Europe's famous Chamonix-Mont-Blanc valley.

The new 'Glacier Pack' capsule is one that targets climbing, the steep faces and the breathtaking landscapes that have been the backdrop for countless mountain adventures for all the climbers out there. Using enviromentally-friendly recycled fabrics, the use of FlashDry techology has also been integrated to create a hike-smart capsule that is certain to keep you cool and dry, no matter the activity.

An underlying theme of simplicity is seen throughout the men and women's drop, using bold colours to keep us fit for summer. Key items incluse the Glacier Tee and Basecamp sliders for men, with the Glacier shorts and Glacier tank being the standout items for women.

Take a closer look at the Glacier Pack below, and head over to The North Face website to grab your favourite pieces.