A few months after his first Grammy win, Roddy Ricch has bought himself and his team championship rings to commemorate the moment.

TMZ reported that each of the seven rings that Roddy commissioned from Elliot Eliantte is worth $250,000. They mirror the same aesthetics NBA championship rings have, with each Eliantte custom piece sporting a mini golden gramophone in the center where a trophy would be, as well as diamonds embezzled across the entire ring and on the 700 on the side.

Elliot took to Instagram to share the detailed jewelry as well. "Grammy Rings For The Grammy Family @roddyricch," he wrote. "Congrats Again To You And The Whole Team!"

The 21-year-old Compton rapper was awarded a Grammy for his contributions on Nipsey Hussle's song "Racks in the Middle," which also features Hitboy.

Ricch apparently commissioned the seven custom pieces immediately after he won the award, and Eliantte had been working on them ever since. The rings also came in right on time, with Roddy receiving his Grammy in the mail just a few days prior.

He also honored the memory of late Nipsey Hussle during the awards show earlier this year, joining the stage with artists like YG, Meek Mill, John Legend, and more to celebrate the life of the Crenshaw legend.

Several other artists are also soaking in the moment of receiving their first Grammy as well. DJ Khaled recently took to Instagram as well to celebrate his first Grammy coming in the mail. He was awarded the trophy for his song "Higher" featuring John Legend and Nipsey Hussle.