The coronavirus pandemic has caused many UK retailers to come together and do their part, and next to stand up is British streetwear brand HYPE, with their new surgical, easy-to-wash knitted face masks.

With the fabrication being soft to the touch, the masks merge the right amount of comfort and breathing space needed from an everyday essential. Working closely with their manufacturing partners, the HYPE team have been able to divert their resources to create surgical masks in the most iconic prints, such as the speckle fade, camouflage and tie-dye.

Solid block colours have also been used on masks, with black, monochrome, tropical, pink, navy and many more being available. The masks come in packs of three, giving you the chance to mix and match with outfits while keeping safe. Measuring in at 20cm x 13.5cm, the fit is for adults only for the time being. Prices start at £9.99.

Take a closer look at the HYPE face masks below and head over to the Hype store to grab yours.