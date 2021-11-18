The world’s opening up its doors again, and you—like many others—may find yourself stuck with a lackluster wardrobe. Whether it doesn’t fit right (dare we say the way it used to) or just isn’t letting you step out feeling your best, fret not—we got you covered with 10 ways to get your drip on point.

The good news is a few versatile, quality men’s essentials in your arsenal can make all the difference and help you nail men’s fall fashion, this season and beyond. Here’s a must-cop list of classic style staples for the fall and holiday season ahead, all available at menswear stalwart and luxe retailer Harry Rosen. Incorporate these into your fit and you’ll make looking good seem like easy work.