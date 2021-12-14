In newly released body cam footage which was posted by TMZ, former NFL player Zac Stacy claims that the footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son was “staged”—a claim that his ex now denies.

Footage of the attack, which was first shared by TMZ last month and recorded at the woman’s Florida home, shows Stacy repeatedly hitting Kristin Evans and tossing her into a television, which falls on top of her. The alleged assault also appeared to have taken place in front of their 5-month-old son.

Now, a newly surfaced video shows Stacy claiming that Evans “staged” the attack because she was “bitter” that he was no longer interested in her. In the new clip, he tells Orlando Police Dept. officers that “all she’s trying to do is get money out of me.”

“It’s just a case of just bitterness, man,” Stacy said. “That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up.”

He added that his ex knew he was not in a good place mentally after getting out of rehab for anxiety and depression, and that she was trying to get “a reaction out of me.”

“She knew I was down, she knew I was going through anxiety and depression,” Stacy said. “She knew I was trying to close this gap that’s between me and my son and she’s just upset that she got caught and she’s upset I’m not taking care of him like she expected. And now she took it this far.”

Evans spoke with TMZ soon after the latest clip went live, telling the outlet that she doesn’t “know how you can stage getting your ass beat.” She added that she was concerned with how officers spoke with Stacy in the clip, believing that they were “consoling” him during the arrest.

“This is what abusers do,” Evans shared. “They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one and that they’re the victim.”