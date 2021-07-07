A new edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s popular Mean Tweets segment dropped on Tuesday.

This time around, the focus is on people in the NBA world. The new clip features appearances from Shaquille O’Neal, LaVar Ball, Grant Hill, Caron Butler, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Howard, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, and Pascal Siakam.

The 2021 NBA Edition starts off with Shaq and LaVar Ball, who read off a tweet that asked, “If LaVar Ball is such a big baller why can’t he afford a tooth brush?” Ball responded by saying that he likes his “teeth gold.”

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks read a tweet that featured a person poking fun at his hair. “I like Trae Young but his hair looks like a lollipop that got dropped on the carpet,” the tweet read. “What flavor lollipop? I may be delicious,” Young replied.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, who played against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, read a tweet about his teeth: “Khris Middleton can chop down trees with his teeth.”

Check out the hilarity up top.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.