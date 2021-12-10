Big news has arrived for British boxing fans.

Following Tyson Fury’s thrilling trilogy heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder, the two-time world heavyweight champion has been ordered to defend his WBC title against fellow Brit, Dillian Whyte.

After beating Wilder in Las Vegas, Fury had a 30-day window to set up a clash for the undisputed title with Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Anthony Joshua in September to take the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts. However, Joshua triggered a rematch clause with the Ukrainian, leading to Whyte being called as Fury’s mandatory challenger.

Nonetheless, Whyte has confidently asserted that he will not back from his fight, the Brixton-raised fighter says he will “destroy” Tyson Fury and that he is not phased by Fury’s win over Detontay Wilder.

Whyte has been waiting for a shot at the WBC crown since first picking up the ‘Silver’ belt in 2017 after victory over Robert Helenius. And when he withdrew from a planned October bout with Otto Wallin with a shoulder injury, the 33-year-old turned his attention to Fury.

“I’ve known Dillian a long time,” Fury told Behind The Gloves. “We go back a long way and he’s improved a lot over the last few years. But the outcome will always be the same: I’ll knock him out if that fight happens.”

The Fury-Whyte bout is likely to take place in February or March next year, with Cardiff or Manchester being the most likely venues.