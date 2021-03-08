UPDATED March 8, 5:02 p.m. ET: Acccording to Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter DM’ed him clarifying that he never said Tom Brady wanted OBJ in Tampa. You can watch the clip below.

See original story below.

Tom Brady is trying to add to his Super Bowl-winning roster by grabbing one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Brady “might want” to snag Odell Beckham Jr. from the Cleveland Browns. Although this would be a wild addition to Tampa Bay’s already stacked receiving core, some things are just too good to be true. Schefter explains that Tampa Bay is looking to make other offseason moves and squeezing Beckham’s gaudy contract into their salary cap doesn’t seem likely.

“[It would be] challenging to fit a wide receiver in at that number on top of everything else they’re trying to get done there,” Schefter said per Bleacher Report.

Beckham has a $15.8 million salary cap hit for the 2021 season. He also remains under contract with the Browns for three more years as part of the initial five-year, $95 million contract he signed with the Giants in 2018. Currently, Tampa Bay has $19 million in cap space. Signing OBJ would prevent them from resigning focal pieces of their Super Bowl run.

It was first reported that Beckham could be moved to the Buccaneers earlier this month.

Beckham and Brady have been tied to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York. Before landing in Cleveland, it was reported that Brady and the Patriots made a run at OBJ but the Giants wouldn’t budge. Now, if Tampa Bay works some magic, Beckham and Brady could finally become the duo NFL fans have dreamed about.