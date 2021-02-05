Ahead of the Buccaneers facing off against the Chiefs on Sunday, Tom Brady stopped by Kimmel to read some very specific mean tweets directed at him.

The quarterback has become the target of ire for a lot of people this season, taking the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. With six titles and Sunday marking his 10th Super Bowl appearance, it’s clear most of the hate doesn’t stick when it comes to Brady. However, that hasn’t stopped people from trying to get under his skin. Many of the mean tweets directed at him get very specific, with one going so far as to target his dog.

“Fuck you Tom Brady I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks,” he reads, only to reply, “That’s fucked up.”

Brady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the fourth NFL edition of “Mean Tweets” a year ago alongside Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw, Corey Clement, Todd Gurley, and Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the winning team of last year’s Super Bowl. The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime show, although he’s cautioned fans he’ll be keeping the show PG-rated.