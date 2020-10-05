One is competing in the NBA Finals. The other has been sidelined with an injury since February. Yet somehow, we’re back to talking about the relationship between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Given the magnitude of their presence in the NBA and their compelling personalities, this storyline might never die.

These two All-Stars have had a messed up Feng shui since they teamed up on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. In the six years following, they’ve at times seemed like the best of friends at others as rivals. A true roller coaster where you can't get a real feel for where they stand with the other. Both complicated in their own ways, and undobutedly two of the best players in the entire NBA.



For NBA fans who live for the drama, this interpersonal roller coaster is as good as it gets. With their relationship back in the news, let’s trace the arc of LeBron and Kyrie’s history.