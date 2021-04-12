Once again, Minneapolis is on fire. Instead of distracting people from the tragedy that was the police shooting of Daunte Wright or put players/citizens at risk, the NBA has decided to postpone the Timberwolves’ home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Shortly after it was reported that the game would be postponed, the Timberwolves released a statement condemning the shooting and extending sympathy to the Wright family.

“Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community in mourning,” the statement reads. “After consulting with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision.”

The ‘Wolves aren’t the only Minnesota/Minneapolis team standing with the Wright family. Per NBC Sports, the Minnesota Twins have also postponed Monday’s game against Boston Red Sox and the NHL’s Minnesota Wild has postponed its game against the St. Louis Blues.

20-year-old Daunte Wright was by Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis police on Sunday. Authorities claim that the police accidentally shot Wright while intending to use a taser. Brooklyn Center is less than 20 minutes from where George Floyd was murder. The shooting also occurred during Derek Chauvin's trial for his hand in Floyd’s death.