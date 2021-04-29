Tim Tebow seemingly hasn’t put his NFL dreams to bed just yet.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tebow “requested a tryout” with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But instead of resuming his old place under center, he former Heisman-winning quarterback reportedly wants to play tight end. Per Schefter, while he’s worked out with the team’s tight end coach, the Jags have yet to make a decision on a tryout.

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Despite being recognized as one of the greatest college quarterbacks ever, his game never quite transitioned to the NFL. In his three years as a pro, Tebow only scored 17 touchdowns and threw 9 interceptions. This amounted to just 258 career yards on 361 pass attempts. He stepped away from football in 2012 to on his broadcasting career and his baseball career, which also generated lackluster results.

At the time, league pundits thought a move to tight end could prolong Tebow’s NFL career. Now at 33-years-old, logic says that his sudden willingness to finally acquiesce might be too little too late. Maybe he’s feeling lucky with his former Florida Gators coach, Urban Meyer, now coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, or maybe he just really, really wants to play with Trevor Lawrence.

Either way, news that Tebow has set his sights on Jacksonville as the site of his NFL comeback sent social media into a frenzy. Check out some key reactions below.