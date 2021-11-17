Canadian soccer fans were filled with electrifying excitement as they watched Team Canada’s first win against Mexico in over 21 years at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying matches.

In what is now being dubbed a Canadian Heritage Moment across the Internet, the exhilarating win caused British-Canadian player Sam Adekugbe to victoriously leap on top of a snowbank in the stadium, producing what is now a top-tier Canadian celebration.

Helping bring the win for Canada was Brampton, Ontario native Cyle Larin, who made the two game-winning goals, propelling his national total to 22, tying him with Dwayne De Rosario as the top Canadian men’s goal-scorer in history.

The powerful goalkeeping skills of Milan Borjan also notably helped save Canada from narrow defeat during Mexico’s 2-1 lead.

With this thrilling victory, Canada moved to the top of the table in its qualifying group, which has rightfully elicited joyous reactions across the country.