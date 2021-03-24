Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was involve in a fight outside of a bar in Southern California earlier this month, and there’s video footage of the incident.

TMZ reports that the 22-year-old Steelers player, who just recently ended his first season with the team, was at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, California when the fight broke out. He was there with a group of friends on March 13, but the situation got heated enough for them to take it outside. Sources close to the situation say that it all kicked-off after an unnamed person began throwing dollar bills at a woman in the bar, sparking a heated argument.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Claypool can be seen getting involved in the fight. It also appears as though he kicked someone in the face, although it’s unclear based on the fast-moving video. In fact, it looks at times as though Claypool is trying to break up the fight, before he’s taken away by his friends. From there, they were able to go their separate ways without further incident. Sources tell TMZ that Claypool was not an instigator in the brawl, even if he did get involved.

The Costa Mesa Police department has confirmed they received a call for a fight outside of the bar, but by the time the authorities arrived, everyone involved had already left. No one has been charged with a crime or arrested in connection with the fight, and it’s currently unclear if the man who was kicked on the ground will seek legal action.