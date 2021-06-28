During an appearance on the latest episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Scottie Pippen doubled down on his recent claims that Phil Jackson made some “racial” moves during his time coaching the Chicago Bulls.

In an interview with GQ published last week, Pippen claimed that Jackson’s motivations for giving Toni Kukoc, rather than himself, the last shot in a 1994 playoff game against the Knicks were purely motivated by race.

Now, Pippen is doubling down on his initial take, as he flat out agreed with the idea that Phil Jackson is a racist of sorts during his discussion with Patrick on Monday morning.

When Patrick said Pippen was implying Jackson is a racist based on what he said, the Bulls legend responded by saying he didn’t have a problem with that. It prompted Patrick to ask if Pippen thought Jackson was a racist, to which he said, “Oh yeah.”