Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested.

As first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Sherman was booked for “burglary domestic violence” at the Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. local time.

King County public records also reveal that he was denied bail, and the charges are reportedly being investigated as a felony.

Sherman is currently a free agent, but he has expressed interest in returning to the Seattle Seahawks. As recently as last week, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter that a reunion with the Seahawks “is not off the table,” per Bleacher Report. “He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. … Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum.”