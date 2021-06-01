After Kevin Garnett interjected himself into this past weekend’s events surrounding Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, Kyrie’s former teammate, Richard Jefferson, chimed in to remind fans who the Big Ticket really was.

“Kevin Garnett has done FAR more disrespectful things on the court than what Kyrie did. I don’t want to hear that noise. He’s crossed that line plenty of times…… plenty of times,” Jefferson tweeted on Tuesday. “Seen it, heard it, heard about it!”

Only a few days after mentioning the unnecessary fan behavior that often plagues Boston sporting events, Kyrie had a water bottle hurled at him as he was leaving TD Gardens at the end of Game 4. The fan has since been arrested and banned from the arena for life, but some people—including KG—suggested the bottle toss was merited because Irving disrespected Boston’s center-court logo before the incident.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping Lucky? We just gonna act like we didn’t see that?” Garnett wrote in a post to his IG Stories. “You can’t do that. That’s not cool on no level. All of us need to be better, for real. I’m just sayin.”

Jefferson’s insinuation KG is a hypocrite is based on his reputation as one of the most disrespectful trash talkers in NBA history.

Take for exampole, that time Carmelo Anthony made his way to the Boston team bus following a 2013 game between the Celtics and the Knicks to confront KG for allegedly talking about his wife, La La Anthony, during the game. Both sides never confirmed what was said, but KG reportedly told Anthony that his wife tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios.

KG has also had altercations with people like Joakim Noah and Chris Bosh that have only added to his reputation.

Meanwhile, Jefferson’s input comes after Garnett’s former Celtic teammate, Glen “Big Baby” Davis sided with KG. In response, Kevin Durant tried to sum up both Davis’ and Garnett’s opinions with two words.

“N***a please,” Durant responded on Instagram with a plethora of laughing emojis.