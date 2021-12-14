Raheem Sterling has been nominated for a BBC Sports Personality Of The Year award.

The Manchester City and England forward is among six leading contenders for this year’s award, which was won by Lewis Hamilton last year.

Sterling, who scored his 100th Premier League career goal at the weekend, has recently refound his best form in a Manchester City shirt, but during his career in sky blue, he has played a key role as City won a third Premier League crown in four years and a fourth successive Carabao Cup.

But it’s not just on the field where Sterling has been shining. The Brent native recently launched a youth foundation at his old secondary school in North London, which seeks to spotlight the next generation of talent across the UK, Jamaica and surrounding nations.

The 27-year-old winger is up against the likes of swimmers Tom Daley and Adam Peatey, boxer Tyson Fury, tennis star Emma Raducanu and Paralympian cyclist Dame Sarah Storey for the BBC’s most prestigious sporting award.

Voting will take place during the live event via the BBC’s online portal, while the general public will also be able to vote via phone.