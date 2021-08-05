Copenhagen-based cycling brand Pas Normal Studios has just dropped off it’s latest range of cycling gear with Browns, featuring performance pieces constructed from upcycled deadstock fabrics.

The super-limited collection comprises just 50 pieces, each of which is pieced together from excess cycling jerseys and bibs. Throughout the collection – which features a cycling kit, jersey and bib, along with a musette, bidon and sock – the colour palette features deep burgundy and green, with other items mixing up blue and yellow details. Pas Normal Studios branding appears throughout the sustainable and handmade collection, which arrives with the brand’s “International Cycling Club” slogan.

Pas Normal Studios founder Karl-Oskar Olsen discussed how upcycled elements had been used in the new collection: “From the last couple of seasons we collected some excess trims and fabrics from our Italian manufacturer and wanted to use this fabric somehow,” he said. “We agreed that the fabric would decide the outcome more than anything else and so, in this capsule, our two most iconic styles the Mechanism Jersey and Bib became the canvas of a mix of colours of our past collections. In a way, these two pieces are a reflection of our journey over the last few seasons.”

Olsen also spoke on his belief that the collection is for everyone, “As this collection has quite a vibrant approach it’s definitely something that speaks to the type of rider that has a certain amount of confidence, it’s for the days when you feel you are on top of the world and as if your legs are made from diamonds.”

Take a look through the collection in action in the gallery below and cop the collection now from the Browns webstore.