Oakley have just unveiled ‘Xeus’, their new performance sunglasses set to change the game at Tokyo 2020.

Incorporating Oakley’s PhysioMorphic Geometry to create a lens design that provides optimised coverage and frame-like retention, the Xeus marks the brand’s third new style of the year – following on from the game-changing Kato model they dropped back in May.

Using a bespoke lens architecture, the Xeus model is inspired by the kabuto of samurai, the legendary warrior of the Olympics’ host country, Japan. The model is being donned by several Team Oakley athletes across an array of events, with Xeus modelled to provide inspiration by “unlocking the mindset of a god”.

The Xeus also uses a Prizm 24K lens that’s been engineered to enhance color and detail, the limited-edition release arrives in a unique display case built within a hand-painted Tokyo cityscape.

Xeus is set to drop globally on August 12 and will be available from the Oakley webstore.