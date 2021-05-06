California-born eyewear brand Oakley has just launched the all-new Kato, a series that is set to change the game when it comes to high-spec eyewear.

The Kato channels plenty of 90’s nostalgia while also looking totally futuristic, with the wraparound model partially covering the nose to give it a charged-up, sci-fi aesthetic. But it doesn’t just look like something otherworldly – with the model’s frameless design made from over 45 years of innovation and research to deliver next level advancements, expanded field of vision and almost frictionless feel.

The functional sporting design features an adjustable rake system and multiple nosepads to allow a customised, seamless fit, while the superlight O-Matter™ frame provides durability and solidarity. The model also arrives with Unobtainium® earsocks moulded over the temples to deliver all-day comfort with no slip grip, while Prizm™ lens technology is also available in the model enhance colour and contrast.

Oakley enlisted an elite group of professional athletes including Patrick Mahomes, Mark Cavendish, Nigel Sylvester, and Joseph Newgarden to test the durability and performance of the model – which is one of the most forward-thinking, cutting-edge designs from the brand to date.

“We wake up every morning obsessed with igniting human possibility,” says Caio Amato, Oakley’s Global Brand Director. “Our pursuit for the new and unimagined has taken on many forms in the brand’s history and the latest is Oakley Kato. Today represents more than just the release of a new product, it’s a moment to remind ourselves that anything is possible, that superheroes are not just found in comic books, but in real life and we can all aspire to be better than we ever imagined.”

You can cop the Oakley Kato via the brand’s website now. Get a closer look at the model, as worn by Patrick Mahomes and Mark Cavendish, below.