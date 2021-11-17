Professional BMX star Nigel Sylvester’s GO series continues this week with the latest installment, this time taking the POV documentary to Las Vegas.

Image via Publicist

“Our goal was to immerse viewers into a one-of-a-kind, super unexpected Las Vegas adventure,” Sylvester says of the latest episode, which follows a sixth entry that left viewers on a bit of a travel-related cliffhanger. “We positioned this seventh installment of the GO film series as a dream sequence which allowed us creatively to take this storyline and play up the over-the-top Vegas experience via my bicycle.”

Featured in the latest film are pieces from a limited edition Levi’s collection, which focuses on a two-piece look boasting a repeating GO logo in two colorway options. And for additional GO pieces, fans can shop new episode-commemorating pieces here including hoodies and joggers.

Catch the latest GO episode, featuring a cameo from Steve Aoki, up top.

Image via Publicist

In September, Sylvester—whose collaborative relationship with Nike extends all the way back to 2014—became Jordan Brand’s first BMX signee. The journey that led him to inking this deal was recently detailed in a special ComplexCon sit-down with Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty for The Complex Sneakers Podcast.

“Moments like that are so surreal for me. … It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “I’m just super thankful and blessed.” In the same interview, Sylvester teased the then-impending Vegas episode of GO, stating that he and his team worked “super hard” on what marks the first new entry in the series in three years.