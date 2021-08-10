Days after O.J. Simpson told The Athletic that he has trouble being in Los Angeles because he might “be sitting next to whoever” killed his wife Nicole Brown in 1994, the sister of his former wife has now spoken up.

Talking to TMZ, Tanya Brown shares that Simpson’s comments are absurd and prove that he might be delusional.

Tanya reportedly cited the DNA evidence from the murders of Brown and Ron Goldman—murders that O.J. was acquitted of in criminal court in 1995 before being found responsible for the deaths in a civil trial—in her conversation with the publication. She reiterated, according to TMZ, that the only blood evidence found at the scene belonged to Ron, Nicole and O.J.