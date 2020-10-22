The NFL season is cruising (sort of) along. There's been some hiccups and you never really know when a team could get shutdown due to Covid-19, but we're here for week 7 and the picks are still rolling in. At this point in the season you have a pretty good idea about who is good and who isn't, unless you look at the NFC East, where everyone is bad but it doesn't matter because someone has to win it. Tom Brady and the Bucs look very legit. The Browns might be good? The Steelers and Ravens look like powerhouses yet again. Oh, and Antonio Brown might be back in the NFL by next week. So yeah, there's a lot going on at the moment.

Like always, these are our straight up picks and not ATS. As for the straight up picks, Angel continues to hold a lead in the standings, but things are tightening up as we go along. Let's have some fun.

Overall Records:

Chopz - 56-34

Adam - 57-33

Angel - 61-29

Zion - 57-33