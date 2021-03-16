The 2021 NFL free agency period began Monday as the legal tampering window opened. Signings trickled in as soon as noon struck and bigger names came off the board later in the day. There was a hint of desperation with some signings but others made sense immediately.

We’re breaking down the winners and losers from Day 1 of NFL free agency. Free agency works when the player is a schematic fit and the right financial value. Some teams were better about finding that blend than others Monday.

The slowest moving market so far today has been WR:



* Kenny Golladay: Unsigned

* JuJu Smith-Schuster: Unsigned

* Corey Davis: Unsigned

* Curtis Samuel: Unsigned

* Will Fuller V: Unsigned

* Nelson Agholor: Unsigned

* Antonio Brown: Unsigned

* Marvin Jones, Jr.: Unsigned — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2021

We’ll continue to analyze signings throughout free agency, so check back often for the latest buzz.