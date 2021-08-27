As Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones compete for the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job, one Patriots analyst thinks that music might be hurting Cam’s ability during practice.

Former Patriots QB and Boston radio personality Scott Zolak shared that he thinks Newton is distracted by the rap music at practice.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam here,” Zolak said on his 98.5 radio show The Sports Hub. “Because in between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”

Meanwhile, Zolak believes that Mac Jones, the former University of Alabama quarterback who was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, “is here to work.” Zolak added that, with Mac, “everything is attention to detail.”