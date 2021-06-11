The NBA is ever-evolving. With the Playoffs in full swing and building anticipation for the 2021 Finals matchup between the Conference Champs, the game is going digital like never before. During this year’s ComplexLand (June 16-18), the League is injecting its undeniable DNA into the multi-day virtual experience through a host of thematic integrations.

The experiences tip off as soon as users enter. During the avatar setup process, fans can display their love of the game by decking out their character in a custom basketball jersey exclusive to ComplexLand. Within the virtual playground itself, they can also interact with a special NBA monument that’s hard to miss. Designed as a life-sized version of the iconic Larry O’Brien Trophy, the interactive monument will be prominently displayed within the Concrete Garden section. Once located, users can click on its hotspot icon to access key facts and a special one-on-one interview with rising NBA star Coby White.

The NBA is also hosting 30-minute chat sessions with fans all three days of ComplexLand. Moderated by Pierce Simpson, each one will cover an array of basketball-related topics and feature trivia questions for the chance to win exclusive giveaways. There’ll also be a special celebrity guest joining one of the chats so be sure to check in each day to join in the conversation.

Stay tuned for more exciting surprises and updates on how the NBA is taking over ComplexLand.