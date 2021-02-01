Everybody else does ‘em, so why not get in on the fun?

Welcome to the debut edition of our NBA power rankings where we’ll survey the entire league and appropriately order all 30 squads based on their record, recent play, net rating, and the ultra-subjective eye test. You’ll agree with most of the order. There will, of course, be some disagreements, most especially the closer we get to the top. But that's fine. And to be expected. This ain't gospel and, more than anything, it's a tidy snapshot of what’s going on across the Association right now.

If you’re unfamiliar with net rating, know that it’s the difference between average points scored per 100 possessions and subtract the average points allowed per 100 possessions. And we’re featuring that stat because NBA champions almost always end up owning a top 5 net rating. It’s kind of important.

We’ll be updating the rankings every other week, so there are no massive knee jerk reactions to a few bad games. As we enter February, here’s where we stand: