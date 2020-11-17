The NBA Draft has finally arrived.

There’s been a ton of noise surrounding movement that could—and still might—happen in the lottery. We’ve already seen one pick traded from the Lakers to the Thunder, and could see a handful more by time the draft rolls around on Wednesday. There are still plenty of questions and unknowns surrounding the top picks and who will be going where.

While this draft may not contain the top-end talent that previous ones have, it certainly could make up for that in movement and intrigue, especially after nine months without any trades happening before this week. As we know, the NBA is always unpredictable and anything can happen. This year feels especially chaotic, so be ready for anything and everything.

After an incredibly long wait for the day to arrive, Minnesota, you’re officially on the clock.