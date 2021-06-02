Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring following the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, an official announcement is expected soon. The leading candidate to replace Coach K is former Duke player Jon Scheyer, who’s been an assistant coach under Krzyzewski since 2018.

The announcement arrives just months after the Blue Devils missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Krzyzewski, 74, enters next season, his 41st at Duke, with a 1,097-302 record. He’s led the Blue Devils to five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015), 15 ACC Tournament championships and 12 Final Four appearances.

Over the course of his 41 years in Durham, Coach K has coached 9 national players of the year and 28 NBA lottery picks, including stars like Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, J.J. Redick, Jay Williams, Brandon Ingram, and Jabari Parker.

Kryzewski has also coached the United States men’s national basketball team, which he has led to three gold medals at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The Naismith Hall of Fame coach started his career at Army (1975-80) before arriving in Durham, where he built one of the most elite college basketball programs in the history of the sport.