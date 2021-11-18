Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has apologized after a fan called her out for throwing a pretzel at someone during the Rams vs. 49ers game on Monday.

As TMZ Sports reports, Kelly Stafford was in the stands on Monday as her quarterback husband played. One person in the Instagram comments of a recent post called her out, and suggested that she threw a pretzel at a 49ers fan sitting behind them. “Who do you think you are to do such a thing?” the Rams fan wrote. “Show some class and support your husband and his new team with grace please.”

In a response, Kelly admitted that she threw the pretzel and apologized for her actions. “Girl I knowwwww I’m an idiot,” she wrote. “He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!”

The incident was not reported to the authorities or the security team at Levi’s Stadium, although it’s doubtful any injuries were sustained by the daring pretzel toss.

Pretzelgate comes seven months after Stafford parted ways with his team of over a decade, the Detroit Lions. Stafford was traded to the Rams for Jared Goff, and has instantly catapulted his team to Super Bowl contender status.