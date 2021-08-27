The scope of fantasy sports has exploded. Once a fringe hobby exclusive to sports super nerds (myself included), it’s now everywhere . And you don’t need to be a big sports fan to have a team. Chances are you’ve even probably found yourself saying “I’m in way too many fantasy leagues” as you shamelessly agree to join another.

The implications aren’t just social; they’re economic. Fantasy sports is now a lucrative component of the sports industry and will play a key role in its future. And among fantasy sports offerings, the NFL far outpaces all other leagues.

No one’s profile has corresponded with the surge of fantasy football more than Matthew Berry’s. The humorous ESPN writer and TV personality started his career as a Hollywood writer before launching his “Talented Mr. Roto” persona online.

Today, if you’re looking for a leg up on your fantasy opponents everyone knows which expert to consult. Forget the rest; go for the best.

Ahead of the 202 NFL season, we spoke with Berry about his projected sleepers and busts for this year, favorite team names, continuing to relish his craft after all these years, and his partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Let’s start with the question on everyone’s mind. Who’s the fantasy sleeper this year you love the most, and why?

Give me a position. How deep do we want to go?

Let’s talk running back.

Among obvious names, I think Chris Carson and Myles Gaskin are being underrated among more well-known names. Deeper, I really like AJ Dillon. I like the guy he’s replacing, Jamaal Williams in Detroit, I like him quite a bit. I like Trey Sermon in San Francisco. As we go deeper, I’ll mention Tony Jones in New Orleans; I think he’s going to replace Latavius Murray as the No. 2 behind [Alvin] Kamara, and I think they’ll be run-heavy.