It’s not a new phenomenon, that when an NBA team’s season comes to an end, reports inevitably start to emerge claiming that there’s some sort of rift that could alter the team’s future dynamic. But that didn’t stop Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban from shutting down The Athletic’s report that there’s an issue between Luka Doncic and a member of the Mavericks’ front office

“Total bullshit,” Cuban wrote in response to a tweet about the story.

In it, The Athletic’s Tim Cato and Sam Amick report that “multiple team sources” are uncertain about Luka’s future in the Lone Star State. Despite Luka reportedly having “a healthy relationship with the Mavericks organization at large,” the young star is said to have a strained relationship with director of quantitative research and development, Haralabos Voulgaris, who is called the team’s “shadow GM” in the piece. Luka allegedly “snapped” at Voulgaris after perceived criticism for an in-game turnover.

“I didn’t hear what was said,’’ Voulgaris said. about the report. “There’s definitely no drama on my end.’’

Cuban also elaborated on his feelings about the report.

“I pay close attention to what Luka says, what the front office, analytics group, and our scouts say. What Rick says,” he told Taylor Rooks before commenting on the report that coach Rick Carlisle is being undermined. “The idea that there is a shadow GM is laughable. The idea that anyone but Rick sets rotations is insulting.”

Despite the reported internal drama, Doncic is expected to sign a supermax contract extension with the Mavs worth over $200 million over five seasons this offseason.