It’s almost (finally) here.

We already told you about six sleepers if you want to bust up your March Madness bracket. And we ran through 10 players you absolutely need to watch during the NCAA Tournament who will be first-round NBA Draft picks this summer. With the greatest event on the American sports calendar less than 48 hours away from tipping off, it’s time to take a few shots that aren’t of the alcoholic variety.

Everybody knows Gonzaga and Baylor, the two best teams in the nation during the regular-season, are the overwhelming favorites to meet on April 5 for the national championship in Indianapolis for a whole lotta reasons. But what’s the fun in picking chalk to just run through the tournament when chaos makes things so much more interesting and isn’t all that far-fetched? The NCAA trademarked the name March Madness for a reason and if you love the unexpected we’ve highlighted four teams from each region—all with robust odds to cut down the nets—that easily could go on a magical run and just might be worth a wager.

In picking these four squads I didn’t care about seeding (there’s a No. 2 seed in there), nor did I care about pedigree. I just cared about the teams’ odds, path, and bonafide potential to pull off the unlikely and return a handsome profit.