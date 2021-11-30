Following a rocky start to the season with Ole Gunnar Solskjær at the helm, Manchester United officially bid farewell to the Norwegian-born former striker, his fate sealed after a shock 4-1 defeat to Watford a week ago. Emergency talks were held by the team’s board and it has since been announced that Ralf Rangnick will take the reigns as the team’s interim manager.

63-year-old Rangnick is expected to manage the team until the end of the season, after which he’ll stay on for an additional two years in a consultancy role. Prior to this, Rangnick was head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Unless Rangnick’s work permit doesn’t go through in time, his debut as manager will be Thursday’s match against Arsenal—currently eighth in the league and with their own share of issues this season. In the event his permit doesn’t go through, temporary manager Michael Carrick will remain in charge.

Speaking on his new role, Rangnick commented: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfill their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”