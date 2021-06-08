Logan Paul has countered the micro-narrative that Floyd Mayweather held him up after knocking him out during their boxing match on Sunday after certain people glommed onto a specific clip from the fight.

“There’s one part in the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of like leaned on him a little bit and it looks like I kinda went limp,” Paul explained on Instagram. “People are trying to spin and say that he knocked me out and caught me and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eighth round. Shut the fuck up. Like just shut the fuck up. Stop trying to discredit what happened last night.”

“Make no mistake—he got a lot of good punches in,” Paul added. “I got fucked up a couple shots. I didn’t know my face could like, make that shape but never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously got knocked out. He didn’t hold me up, he tried to take me out and he couldn’t. It was great.”

Before the clip emerged, Paul was getting his flowers for lasting all eight rounds against the undefeated Mayweather. Those who only saw the clip didn’t get the full picture, since Paul was leaning against his opponent for most of the night.

After the fight, Mayweather commended Paul’s effort. “He’s better than I thought he was,” he said. “I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.”

Paul also chimed in. “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” he said after the fight. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat.”