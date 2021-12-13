PUMA has a legacy of greatness—from Bolt in athletics, to Pele and Maradona in football, to Jay-Z within music. The list goes on. How does it feel knowing that people put you in that sort of category because of your achievements in your sport?

It’s mad, right? It really is. I’ve been here a long, long time, and it’s not like I’ve not been good. It’s been a while! But it’s mad to think that your name is mentioned alongside great athletes that you’ve watched and seen succeed. I’ve been on the edge of my seat watching Usain Bolt hoping that he wins; I’ve watched games with Neymar and seen his genius on the pitch; I grew up listening to Jay. I remember saving up and going to buy his album at the store in town and now the man is texting me. It’s just a crazy world—very privileged and very humbling, at the same time.

Why was the Hamilton Commission something you felt needed to be done and what do you think the legacy of it—as well as of your foundation, Mission44—will be?

Okay, so, believe it or not, I don’t think about legacy. I don’t write down ‘okay, legacy’. That’s a question that people have asked me a lot along the way and I’ve always known I’ve never really put a lot of time into thinking about what that really means. Because when you think of legacy, you think of an older person and I’m still in my youth. I’m still hunting down things that are my goals. We all get a period of time here, so what are you going to do with it? We can sit in front of the TV and do nothing, or we can get up and do something. I’m like Mr. Motivator from TV. Not that I wear his outfit [laughs], but there is time and we just have to use it to the absolute maximum. Find something you’re passionate about and chase it.

I’m really fortunate to be in a position now where it’s like, “Okay. How can I help people? What can I do? I never thought that I would have all these people following me. How can I be a positive influence on their kids or the kids that are watching and not just be about myself?” It makes me happy to see other people succeed. When I’m racing with my team, we’re all winning. I want everyone in the team to win. All of us come through schooling and the different things you face as a kid and a teenager. If there’s something I can do, which helps one of those youngsters or more than one of those youngsters advance into something—maybe like a sport, or whatever—or even get past whatever it is that they’re facing, I hope that I’m able to help do that.

Still I Rise is a mantra that you live by and one that has really impacted people worldwide. It’s something you got from one of your influences, 2Pac. Why was he so influential for you?

I really went out to listen to his lyrics. He spoke to my spirit. I think he was the one! I know, there’s a lot of rappers out there, but I just feel like he was talking about real things in life. I loved his flow... He was speaking about real problems in the world, and wishing that he could help to change that. He was just a phenomenal individual—way ahead of his time as well. I think it was just at a time where I was, as a teenager, just not really feeling that I fit in, I would just put on the soundtrack. And I got Tupac. ‘Changes’ for example, for me is always one of my all time favourites.

When I started to understand a little bit more about him, he was actually a poet—a real game-changer. At school, I thought poetry was Shakespeare and I didn’t really fully understand it. When you’re at school and you’re one of the only people of colour, you know… I wasn’t told about any Black poets. He was the only Black poet I was aware of and then I started to read about some others. And then through And Still I Rise, I learned about Maya Angelou and I was impacted by that.

I don’t mean to steal Maya Angelou’s saying, ‘Still I Rise’, but it’s so true, right? We fall, but we can get back up. And that’s been right at the core of what my dad would always tell me. When he put me in the boxing ring, and this kid beat the living daylights out of me in the first round, I’d be like: “I don’t want to go back in there!” He would turn to me and say: “You can do this! Put your mind to it.” So I went back in and I did. It’s all about Still I Rise. I put Still We Rise because I’ve got these people that are following me and there’s so many people that need encouragement and support. People that don’t have their fathers like I had my father, or don’t have parents, people at school or whatever it is... I just want to try and be there for them.