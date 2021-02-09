After his previous deal expired in 2020, it has now been announced that Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has inked a fresh, one-year deal with Mercedes.

The new deal comes after Hamilton, 36, became the most successful F1 driver ever when he broke Michael Schumacher's all-time win record and drew level with the latter's seven titles.

As part of the deal, Mercedes have also pledged to continue their work with Hamilton on pushing for "greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport", which involves the creation of a new joint charitable foundation.

Speaking on the new contract, Hamilton commented: "I'm proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and can't wait to get back on the track in March."

News of Mercedes' increased commitment to diversity is a long time coming, particularly after six F1 drivers refused to take the knee during the Austrian Grand prix opening last year, which took place as worldwide protests were taking place in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.