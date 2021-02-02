Four fans were ejected from the Hawks-Lakers game Monday, for getting a little too intense with their heckling of LeBron James. The courtside fans were so disruptive that refs were forced to stop the game between and figure out how to move forward.

Refs stop the game after a Hawks fan heckles LeBron pic.twitter.com/NsoFjyel97 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

One of the fans, who was later identified as Juliana Carlos, unwittingly turned herself into an internet sensation (and not necessarily in a good way) for threatening to "f*ck" James up. After the clips of her back-and-forth with James (and her explanation via her Instagram Stories) went viral, James dubbed her "Courtside Karen" in a late night tweet.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Here's what other people, including Drake and 2 Chainz, had to say about the most infamous fan in America.