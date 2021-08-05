LeBron James has apparently heard the negative chatter about the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster heading into the 2021-22 campaign, and he has a simple message: “Keep that same narrative ENERGY when [the season] begins!”

“Keep talking about my squad, our [personal] ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league etc etc etc,” James wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou”

Image via Twitter/@KingJames

The Lakers’ roster upheaval started late last month when the team acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft. Despite averaging a triple-double in three of last four seasons, Westbrook has been criticized by some for a style of play that doesn’t contribute to winning basketball.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Westbrook spoke with LeBron and Anthony Davis weeks before the trade was done, and stressed his willingness to play off the ball when James was the facilitator. The trio also talked about putting aside their egos, and doing what needed to be done in order to bring another championship to L.A.

When Davis was forced to sit out a number of games in the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns this year, Charles Barkley joked about AD’s struggles to stay healthy by referring to the eight-time All-Star as “Street Clothes.”

The Lakers filled out their roster in the offseason by signing Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, and Dwight Howard, all of whom are 32 years old or older. Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, who are 23 and 26 years old, respectively, also inked deals.

LeBron will turn 37 in December.